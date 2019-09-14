Business was disrupted Thursday at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta over concern about a possible gas leak.
Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said the courthouse was evacuated for about 90 minutes after an odorant escaped as crews were purging a nearby propane line. He said no gas actually escaped, only the odorant that is added to give the fuel a distinctive smell in case of a leak. Propane itself is odorless.
"We didn't know what it was at first," Revels said. "It really wasn't a gas leak. There was no propane released. Everyone was back to normal within an hour-and-a-half."
Monroe County Jail captain Stan Hendrickson said the jail wasn't evacuated. He said the facility was placed on lockdown, and skylights were opened to eradicate the smell.
"It was good we had a nice breeze," Hendrickson said.
Revels said the odorant could be smelled throughout the city of Sparta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.