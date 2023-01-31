 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe County Lincoln Day dinner Feb. 3

Monroe County Republicans will host their Annual Lincoln Day Dinner Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah.

Supreme Court candidate Justice Daniel Kelly is the keynote speaker.

Other confirmed attendees include new Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming, Congressman Derrick VanOrden, state Sen. Patrick Testin, Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, Rep. Loren Oldenburg, Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow and many locally elected officials.

For more information call 608-853-3182 or email MCWIGOP@gmail.com.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

