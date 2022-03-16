Monroe County Local History Room & Museum to present census program

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will present “Gaining Census: Exploring Historic U.S. Census Records.” Thursday, March 31 a 7 p.m.
Archivist and author Laura Godden will give an overview of historical records relating to the census and explain their usefulness in research.
A $1 admission donation is requested to help defray programming costs.
The History Room is located at 200 W. Main St., Sparta. For more information, call 608-269-8680 or visit Facebook.com/mclhr.
