Monroe County Local History Room & Museum to present census program

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will present “Gaining Census: Exploring Historic U.S. Census Records.” Thursday, March 31 a 7 p.m.

Archivist and author Laura Godden will give an overview of historical records relating to the census and explain their usefulness in research.

A $1 admission donation is requested to help defray programming costs.

The History Room is located at 200 W. Main St., Sparta. For more information, call 608-269-8680 or visit Facebook.com/mclhr.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

