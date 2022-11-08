Monroe County Local History Room to feature two holiday displays

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum in Sparta is featuring two displays during the 2022-23 holiday season.

“Festive Favorites: Lights & LEGO” runs from Nov. 21 through Jan. 28. Visitors can view 11 illuminated Christmas lights that once hung along Superior Avenue in Tomah in the 1950s and 1960s.

Also on display is a colorful 36-square-foot Christmas village made of LEGO bricks.

The Monroe County Local History Room is located at 200 West Main Street. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on holidays.

The public is invited to a special opening reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Admission to the museum is free.

For more information, call 608-269-8680 or visit Facebook.com/MCLHR.