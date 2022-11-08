 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monroe County Local History Room to feature two holiday displays

  • 0

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum in Sparta is featuring two displays during the 2022-23 holiday season.

“Festive Favorites: Lights & LEGO” runs from Nov. 21 through Jan. 28. Visitors can view 11 illuminated Christmas lights that once hung along Superior Avenue in Tomah in the 1950s and 1960s.

Also on display is a colorful 36-square-foot Christmas village made of LEGO bricks.

The Monroe County Local History Room is located at 200 West Main Street. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on holidays.

The public is invited to a special opening reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Admission to the museum is free.

For more information, call 608-269-8680 or visit Facebook.com/MCLHR.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badger Books await Tomah voters

Badger Books await Tomah voters

During the November 2022 general election, the city of Tomah will be utilizing six brand-new Badger Books, which are electronic poll books. Ba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News