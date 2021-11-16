 Skip to main content
Monroe County Local History Room to unveil 'A Swinging ‘60s Christmas'

An opening reception is set for Monday, Nov. 22 to unveil the Monroe County Local History Room's “A Swinging ‘60s Christmas.”

The reception will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at the museum located at 200 W. Main St. in Sparta.

The exhibit runs Nov. 23-Jan. 8 and is open to the public daily from daily except Sundays, Mondays and holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

