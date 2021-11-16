Monroe County Local History Room to unveil 'A Swinging ‘60s Christmas'

An opening reception is set for Monday, Nov. 22 to unveil the Monroe County Local History Room's “A Swinging ‘60s Christmas.”
The reception will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at the museum located at 200 W. Main St. in Sparta.
The exhibit runs Nov. 23-Jan. 8 and is open to the public daily from daily except Sundays, Mondays and holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the museum is free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today