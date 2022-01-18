MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jacob Michael Exey and Hannah Marie Trausch
Cody James Dahl and Lindsey Marlene Kramer
Christopher Allen Abrams and Kristina Kay Record
Theodore Patrick Szymanski and Annette Lee Jacobson
Jacob Allen Steiger and Mandi Jo Scharping
Joseph Donald Uker and Moriah Phoebe Smith
Patrick Alan Weiner and Vicky Lynn Pasch
Daniel Patrick Beatty II and Hannah Faustina Cummings
