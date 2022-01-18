 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jacob Michael Exey and Hannah Marie Trausch

Cody James Dahl and Lindsey Marlene Kramer

Christopher Allen Abrams and Kristina Kay Record

Theodore Patrick Szymanski and Annette Lee Jacobson

Jacob Allen Steiger and Mandi Jo Scharping

Joseph Donald Uker and Moriah Phoebe Smith

Patrick Alan Weiner and Vicky Lynn Pasch

Daniel Patrick Beatty II and Hannah Faustina Cummings

