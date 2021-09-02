 Skip to main content
MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dylan Paul Fischer and Chelsey Jean Woods

Clay Cody Brilowski and Carrie Lynn Hanson

Johnathon Chamberlin Van Gundy and Chelsea Esthermary Culver

Dillon Mathew Clay-Kruger and Cassandra Renae Langer

Jesse Edward Roush and Kristi Lynn Artz

Mervin A. Miller and Susan S. Troyer

Joshua Adam Benish and Talitha Claire Marshall

Guy Daniel Brohaugh and Ashlee Melissa Johnson

Jesse Clayton Peacock and Georgia Ann Huntzicker

Brian Jeffrey Achman and Kate Allison Hansen

Jacob Waye Heasty and Kelly Ann Campbell

