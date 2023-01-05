 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cara Jane Byrne and Dakota Leigh Holeman

Burnell Carl Duerkop and Barbara Sue Anderson

Christian Richard Laack and Mattea Kay-Michele Attoe

Ryan Matthew Hunt and Laura Nicole McVey

Charles Leonard Hancock and Pamela Denise Greenwell

Travis Darnell Cunningham and Hannah Renae Mitchell

Fredy Emilio Urbina Blandon and Yoneyda Massiell Morales Diaz

Rudy N. Borntreger and Malinda A. Troyer

Jeremy Irwin Olivier and Dawn Marie Kohls

Daron Edward Pingel and Chelsea Lauren Croce

Matthew Steve Hruza and Kyah Yvonne Morris

Chad Ray Roberts and Jane Marjorie Daly

Kyle Ryan Snodgrass and Tanya Lee Nelson

