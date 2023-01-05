MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cara Jane Byrne and Dakota Leigh Holeman
Burnell Carl Duerkop and Barbara Sue Anderson
Christian Richard Laack and Mattea Kay-Michele Attoe
Ryan Matthew Hunt and Laura Nicole McVey
Charles Leonard Hancock and Pamela Denise Greenwell
Travis Darnell Cunningham and Hannah Renae Mitchell
Fredy Emilio Urbina Blandon and Yoneyda Massiell Morales Diaz
Rudy N. Borntreger and Malinda A. Troyer
Jeremy Irwin Olivier and Dawn Marie Kohls
Daron Edward Pingel and Chelsea Lauren Croce
Matthew Steve Hruza and Kyah Yvonne Morris
Chad Ray Roberts and Jane Marjorie Daly
People are also reading…
Kyle Ryan Snodgrass and Tanya Lee Nelson