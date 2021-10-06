 Skip to main content
MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Edward Allen Skinner and Heidi Fern Arbuckle

Donovan Kage Miller and Andrea Frances Young

Wyatt Chad Westpfahl and Courtney Elizabeth McKay

Todd Anthony Labarre and Jennifer Lynette Webber

Corey Matthew Zimmerman and Paige Elizabeth Weiner

Michael Garrett Browning and Elizabeth Amy Nichols

Stormy Shayle Stensven and Jennifer Marie Chesebro

Joseph Dillon Leonard and Taylor Nicole Ladwig

Shawn Riley Bjerke and Samantha Joy Gunke

Daniel Noel Sepulveda and Johvannis Bonilla Echevarria

Bill Ray Currin Jr. and Danielle Kristine Kaspari

Dylan Todd Burkhalter and Asha Diane Holte

Nicholas Charles Reget and Danielle Jean Leis

Gregory Robert Albertson and Anne Louise Axelsen

Kent Hermann Eisner and Michelle Lynne Harnar

Donald Anthony Conti and Windy Marie Darby

Thomas Harlan Jerome and Michelle Mae Sheppard

Casrick Edmund Wright and Naomi Lynn Geier

Jacob Andrew Gjefle and Eleanor Claire Westedt

