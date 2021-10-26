 Skip to main content
MONROE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Tyler John Nigon and Leanna Margaret Leverich

Jeffrey Michael Steidl and Heidi Lynn Quella

Gage Allen James Jackson and Beylis Margaret Delacruz

Jeremiah James Minton and Amber Lynn Maulsby

Ryan Tait Lugenbill and Brittany Taylor Coffey

Bryan Justin Walker-Vollmar and Melissa Ann Horner

Gabriel Aaron Olson and Autumn Lee Winchel

Damon Nathanial Coston and Melisande Kitiara Perry

Patric Ruland Schroeder and Sierra Rae Lindahl

Christian Alexander Drew and Kirstie Mae Hamby

Guadalupe Hernandez Hernandez and Renee Lyn Brito Ascencio

Jerry William Keichinger Jr. and Courtney Rae Martin

Andrew Paul Stetter and Lindsey Kaitlin Gould

Bruce Gerald Schlaver and Rebecca Lynn Hajek

Nicholas Leigh Betcher and Jenna Ann Perl

Nicklaus Donald Marcucci and Jamie Lynn Mitchell

Trey James Hizer and Megdalena Ann Walz

Dustin James Burkwalt and Makyla Mary-Schleicher Hove

Joseph M. Herschberger and Ann N. Mast

Cory John Roush and Christina Marie Robertson

Jon Edward Tauschek and Cheree Van Staden

Larry Eugene Wallace and Perlacita Guiano Prime

