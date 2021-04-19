Monroe County meeting to discuss federal funds distribution

The Monroe County Emergency Food and Shelter Board has been chosen to receive $13,800 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The funding will be discussed during the board's annual meeting Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. Funds can be used for shelter, rent/mortgage payments, utilities or food pantries.

Families First of Monroe County, Sparta’s Bread Basket Ecumenical Food Pantry and Couleecap were local recipients during the most recent funding cycle.

Monroe County is in the 38th year of receiving funds from a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ, the Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America. The local board is composed of local representatives of those organizations and local agencies that have received funds in the past.

Public or private agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must attend the meeting and present a letter of application. New recipients will need to have FEIN and DUNS numbers.