The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum of Sparta is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for its Monroe County A to Z exhibit.
The award was given by the Nashville-based American Association for State and Local History. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 74th year, recognizes achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The theme of the Monroe County A to Z exhibit is an alphabet history pop-up book that highlights features of Monroe County from corner to corner. Each letter of the alphabet represents a place, person or significiant event that occurred in the county. For example, “A” for astronaut Deke Slayton, “B” for bike trail, “C” for cranberries, all the way through to “Z” for the “zzzt, zzzt” of the saw blade that was once commonly heard in the northwestern corner of the county during the lumbering era of the 1800s.
Monroe County A to Z is an interactive exhibit which features 27 hands-on components − things museum visitors can touch, lift, turn and hear to learn more about the subject. In addition, historic artifacts and images are featured. Pica Grove Image Allies of Sparta fabricated the exhibit using designs created by Local History Room staff.
The exhibit was one of 50 AASLH awards honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications acorss the United States. Presentation of the awards will be made at a banquet during the 2019 AASLH annual meeting in Philadelphia Friday, Aug. 30.
The American Association for State and Local History is a not-for-profit professional organization of individuals and institutions working to preserve and promote history. From its headquarters in Nashville, AASLH provides leadership, service, and support for its members who preserve and interpret state and local history in order to make the past more meaningful to all people.
