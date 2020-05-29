Monroe County National Night Out canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the annual Monroe County National Night Out have canceled this year’s event due to COVID-19.

Tomah Health community health educator Julie Anderson MSN, RN, said the decision to cancel the planned Aug. 4 event was a group decision which included recommendations from the Monroe County Health Department.

“The Monroe County Health Department continues to recommend social distancing, handwashing, wearing masks and sanitizing supplies between uses until we have a vaccine for the virus,” Anderson said. “It would be difficult to encourage social distancing and wearing of masks at an event as large as National Night Out, so we made the decision to cancel it because we felt we could not meet recommendations to maintain the health and safety of the public, which is really the main purpose of this event.”

Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson agreed with the decision.

“It’s a difficult decision, but I think the decision to cancel the event this year is appropriate,” Nicholson said. “As public safety and health care organizations, we should be encouraging everyone to adhere to the guidelines as established by our local health departments. It will be difficult at best to plan for and then reinforce these guidelines during the event.”