Monroe County National Night Out draws over 500

Organizers of the Monroe County National Night Out could not have asked for a better turnout as more than 500 people attended the event in Tomah’s Winnebago Park Aug.3.

“I think there were as many if not more different public safety entities, health care and others who attended. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat,” Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels said of the turnout.

Last year’s event was canceled due to crowd concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revels said this year’s event was an important one for law enforcement.

“Quite frankly this year is even more important,” Revels said. “There’s a certain narrative going on around the nation in regards to law enforcement, but we know first of all that’s not the case in western Wisconsin and state of Wisconsin. There’s a lot of very good law enforcement and very good first responders and others who support all of those in the state of Wisconsin. We enjoy the opportunity to interact with the people that we serve.”

Revels described the partnership between emergency agencies throughout Monroe County as strong and very good.