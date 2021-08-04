Monroe County National Night Out draws over 500

Organizers of the Monroe County National Night Out could not have asked for a better turnout as more than 500 people attended the event in Tomah’s Winnebago Park Aug.3.
“I think there were as many if not more different public safety entities, health care and others who attended. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat,” Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels said of the turnout.
Last year’s event was canceled due to crowd concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revels said this year’s event was an important one for law enforcement.
“Quite frankly this year is even more important,” Revels said. “There’s a certain narrative going on around the nation in regards to law enforcement, but we know first of all that’s not the case in western Wisconsin and state of Wisconsin. There’s a lot of very good law enforcement and very good first responders and others who support all of those in the state of Wisconsin. We enjoy the opportunity to interact with the people that we serve.”
Revels described the partnership between emergency agencies throughout Monroe County as strong and very good.
“I think it has grown in the right direction over the past 20 to 25 years," he said. "I think everyone understands the important part and role that each of us play in responding to those critical incidents and responding to trauma, traffic accidents and those type of things.”
Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Over the past years, the Monroe County NNO has been recognized by the National Association of Town Watch for outstanding participation In "America’s Night Out Against Crime."
More than 30 not-for-profit organizations displayed various exhibits featuring information on nutrition, school bus safety, weather storm spotting, parenting tips, water safety, home electricity safety and seat belt use.
Tomah police officer Melanie Marshall said over 250 children took part in the police department’s Bike Safety Expo, and they received a complimentary backpack with school supplies provided by Walmart of Tomah.
The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit comprised of the Tomah Police Department, Sparta Police Department., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sparta Ambulance presented a live demonstration, while K-9 units assisted in the apprehension of a suspect following a mock traffic stop by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Area fire and rescue units, including the Monroe County Town of Lincoln Fire Department from Warrens, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance and Oakdale Electric Cooperative, were highlighted in a mock car crash.
A group of Monroe County organizations and agencies, including Tomah Health, coordinated this year’s event.
“Considering last year’s event was not held, I don’t think we could have asked for a better showing from the public at the 18th annual event,” said Eric Prise, Tomah Health marketing and public relations director. “There is no way this event could take place without all the participation from law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments and the groups and businesses that allowed their employees to take part. Of course, our media partners and the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department and director Joe Protz were instrumental, too.”