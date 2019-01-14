Organizers of the Monroe County National Night Out have been recognized by the National Association of Town Watch for participating in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”
Monroe County has held National Night Out for 16 years, including the latest recognized event held Aug. 7, 2018, in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.
“It sheds a lot of light on how well our community works together to bring education and everyone together,” Tomah Memorial Hospital training and education specialist Angela Krueger, BSN, RN, said of the national recognition. “We do so much partnering with other entities in our community, so I think it just shows that our community can really come together and work well to bring members of the community out to learn and have fun.”
Monroe County NNO is coordinated by Tomah Memorial Hospital’s Community Outreach Department.
Krueger said the local event was graded on a number of criteria, including neighborhood participation, law enforcement involvement, media and promotional campaigns and a post-project report, which included photos and details about the event. She said the 2018 event focused on the dangers of texting and driving.
The Monroe County NNO was one of 33 organizations across the country recognized in NATW’s fifth category, which included areas with population between 5,000 and 14,999. NATW distributed awards in 12 different categories. Krueger said the local event also was acknowledged in 2016.
This year’s Monroe County NNO is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Tomah’s Winnebago Park.
Introduced in 1984 by the NATW, National Night Out is a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country.
