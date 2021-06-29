Monroe County National Night Out set for Aug. 3

Area law enforcement and safety officials are inviting not-for-profit organizations and safety groups to take part in this year’s Monroe County National Night Out scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.

The popular safety night was canceled last year due to crowd and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of area EMS organizations and not-for-profit groups have already been invited to participate during the event. Other organizations interested in taking part should contact Tomah Police Department officer Melanie Marshall at 608-374-7414 or mmarshall@tomahpolice.com by July 23.

Officials say all booth displays must have an interactive or child-friendly activity. Displays should also relate to safety or health. The local National Night Out will resume its popular”super hero” theme this year.

National Night Out was introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch — a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country. The program was the brainchild of NATW Executive Director Matt A. Peskin, who felt that a high-profile, high-impact type of crime prevention event was needed nationally.

The event is held across the country and designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

