Monroe County NNO receives national recognition

Monroe County’s National Night Out organization has been recognized by the National Association of Town Watch.
“I think it is amazing how many community partners are willing to join the effort to make sure we can show different health and safety opportunities for children and have some fun,” Tomah Health community educator Julie Anderson MSN, RN, said of the national recognition. The hospital’s community outreach department facilitates various groups in the county to hold National Night Out.
Monroe County has held National Night Out for 17 years, including the latest recognized event held Aug. 6, 2019, in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.
“It shows that we work together very well considering that we have done it for so many years,” said Tomah Police community services officer Melanie Marshall.
The local event was graded on a number of criteria including neighborhood participation, law enforcement involvement, media and promotional campaigns, and a post project report, which featured photos and details about the event.
More than 900 people attended last year’s event, which included displays and live safety demonstrations. Both Marshall and Anderson said planning has begun on this year’s Monroe County NNO scheduled Aug. 4 in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.
The Monroe County NNO was one of 33 organizations across the country recognized in NATW’s fifth category, which included areas with population of 5,000-14,999. NATW distributed awards in 12 different categories. The local event received similar recognition in 2018 and 2016.
Introduced in 1984 by the NATW, National Night Out is a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country.