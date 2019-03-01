The Monroe County Land Conservation Department is still taking orders for limited quantities of hardwoods, conifers and shrubs. Apple and plum trees are sold separately.
The department is taking orders through March 31 or until the plants are sold out.
For tree order forms and or questions on availability, contact: Connie Holzl, administrative assistant at 608-269-8973 or email connie.holzl@co.monroe.wi.us.
Order forms can downloaded from the LCD website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/landconservation, where descriptions of the trees can be viewed.
