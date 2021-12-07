Monroe County offers COVID-19 booster

The Monroe County Health Department offers appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the office location, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, on Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County health officials say vaccinations are an important tool to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Officials say COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective way of reducing the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization and death caused by the virus.

Available vaccines include:

Pfizer — Requires two doses three weeks apart. Available to those age 12 and older. Booster dose available to those 18 and over who have completed the original series at least six months prior.

Pfizer 5-11Y — Requires two doses three weeks apart. Available to those ages 5-11.

Moderna — Requires two doses, four weeks apart. Available to those age 18 and over. Booster dose available to those age 18 and over who have completed the original series at least six months prior.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Requires one dose. Available to those age 18 and over. Booster dose available to those age 18 and over who have completed the original series at least two months prior.

Upcoming clinics include:

Moderna only – Saturday Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Organic Valley (509 Organic Dr., Cashton).

All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided for free. No insurance required.

Pre-registration is preferred. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 during business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Individuals can also email questions to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of Pfizer 5-11Y vaccine for children ages 5-11 years. The vaccine requires two doses, three weeks apart. The Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend that everyone age 5 and over receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines. Receiving a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is intended to boost the immune system for better, long-lasting protection that may have faded over time. Wisconsin DHS supports the recommendation that anyone over the age of 18 receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after having received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or at least two months after receiving a dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

All adults are now eligible to receive booster doses, and booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, who are at the greatest risk for severe disease.

The FDA and CDC’s recommendations now allow for mix and match dosing for booster doses. Additional doses for immunocompromised individuals should be from the same manufacturer as the original two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.

For more information about locations in Monroe County to get vaccinated, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine. For the most current information on vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Website page https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines.

