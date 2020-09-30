Monroe County offers flu shots

The COVID-19 pandemic makes regular flu shots more important than ever according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The health department has scheduled nine flu shot clinics in the county between Oct. 3 and Nov. 5.

“When we protect people from the flu by getting vaccinated, we help keep them from being hospitalized, which helps our health care workers who are caring for people with COVID — a win-win-win,” said health department director Shaton Nelson said. “By getting the flu vaccine, you protect yourself and help your community, too.”

Nelson said the health department will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third party insurance carriers. The clinics will offer quadrivalent vaccine for those under 65 and a high dose vaccine for people 65 years and older.

The charge for the flu vaccine is $30, and the high dose vaccine is $50. Contact Monroe County Health Department at 269-8666 for more information or to schedule a flu shot. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Safety precautions related to COVID-19 also include sanitizing at clinics, temperature taking and special scheduling. Several of the clinics are drive-through sites.