Monroe County offers flu shots

The COVID-19 pandemic makes regular flu shots more important than ever according to the Monroe County Health Department.
The health department has scheduled nine flu shot clinics in the county between Oct. 3 and Nov. 5.
“When we protect people from the flu by getting vaccinated, we help keep them from being hospitalized, which helps our health care workers who are caring for people with COVID — a win-win-win,” said health department director Shaton Nelson said. “By getting the flu vaccine, you protect yourself and help your community, too.”
Nelson said the health department will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third party insurance carriers. The clinics will offer quadrivalent vaccine for those under 65 and a high dose vaccine for people 65 years and older.
The charge for the flu vaccine is $30, and the high dose vaccine is $50. Contact Monroe County Health Department at 269-8666 for more information or to schedule a flu shot. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.
Safety precautions related to COVID-19 also include sanitizing at clinics, temperature taking and special scheduling. Several of the clinics are drive-through sites.
Nelson said it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to completely take effect and urged people to sign up as soon as they can. She said the first step to preventing a bad flu season is "getting as many people vaccinated as possible."
People unable to attend any of the vaccination sites can call the health department to make an appointment at the health department site. Face coverings are recommended at all clinics.
In Wisconsin’s 2019-2020 flu season, there were 36,175 flu cases reported, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and 183 deaths, including three children, and the highest number of pregnant people hospitalized for flu.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
