Monroe County offers kits to test well water

Healthy groundwater is an important resource to the residents of Monroe County. One of the easiest ways to determine your groundwater health is through a simple well water test. Monroe County has 130 reduced-cost well water test kits available to county residents on a first-come, first-served basis. We are working with University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to offer the homeowners package which includes total coliform bacteria, nitrates, pH, alkalinity, total hardness, chloride, and conductivity and corrosively. The cost to county residents is $20 (regularly $55).The test kits are intended for homeowners only.

Those interested in receiving a kit must pre-register either online at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation or call the Monroe County Land Conservation Department at 608-269-8973 by 4:30 p.m. on March 12. Individuals who preregister will be expected to:

1) Pick up and pay for their water sampling kit (cash or check) between Tuesday, March 16 and Friday March 19 at the Monroe County Land Conservation Office, 820 Industrial Dr., Suite 3, Sparta). You will receive sampling instructions at that time.

2) Collect and return their sample on Monday, March 22 at the Monroe County Land Conservation Office.