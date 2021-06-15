 Skip to main content
Monroe County offers updated vaccination schedule
The Monroe County Health Department has announced an updated schedule for walk-in appointments to receive vaccinations against COVID-19.

Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination are available daily through June 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other vaccination dates:

  • June 23 - Moderna vaccine, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • July 7 - Pfizer vaccine, 7:30 a.m. to noon.
  • July 16 - Moderna vaccine, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

All vaccines are administered at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

Patients can either walk in during clinic days or book an advance appointment by calling 608-269-866 or visiting vaccinate.wi.gov.

For additional vaccination locations, visit healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

