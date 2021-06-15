Monroe County offers updated vaccination schedule

The Monroe County Health Department has announced an updated schedule for walk-in appointments to receive vaccinations against COVID-19.
Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination are available daily through June 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination dates:
- June 23 - Moderna vaccine, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 7 - Pfizer vaccine, 7:30 a.m. to noon.
- July 16 - Moderna vaccine, 7:30 a.m. to noon.
All vaccines are administered at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.
Patients can either walk in during clinic days or book an advance appointment by calling 608-269-866 or visiting vaccinate.wi.gov.
For additional vaccination locations, visit healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine.