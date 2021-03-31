Monroe County officials aboard with COVID-19 vaccines

Monroe County elected officials are doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting a vaccine.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cedric Schnitzler of Sparta and Monroe County Board District Three Supervisor Nodji Van Wychen of Warrens were among those to receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine during a vaccine clinic at Tomah Health March 18.
Both Schnitzler and Van Wychen agreed that it is important for everyone to get the vaccine when eligible.
“It’s one and done, and hopefully it’s one step in doing my part to get things back to normal,” Schnitzler said.
“I think it’s important for everyone to be vaccinated so that it helps with your own health but also protects the health of others,” said Van Wychen. “I’m looking forward to doing some traveling in the future, and I thought that was an excellent way of protecting myself.”
The two said the opportunity to get the Janssen vaccine also was a plus.
“I was actually impressed with Johnson & Johnson’s long-term studies where if you do get COVID that you would not necessarily be hospitalized and the death rates are lower or none at all,” Schnitzler said.
“I was excited when I heard about the J and J vaccine coming to this area, and it was appealing because obviously it is only one shot, and I also heard that it’s 85 percent protective,” added Van Wychen.
Tomah Health Community Health Nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, said more than 540 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered at the hospital’s vaccine clinic. She said the hospital has been working cooperatively with the Monroe County Health Department to offer vaccines to eligible residents.
“The state assigns vaccine based on lots of criteria, like storage, shelf life, and we get notified Tuesday for what’s coming the next week,” Anderson said.
She said it is not known if they will continue to provide the Janssen vaccine.
“According to CDC recommendations, residents should take whatever vaccine is available as they all prevent death and hospitalization, which is really the purpose of these vaccines,” Anderson said.
Schnitzler and Van Wychen said it was great that Tomah Health and the Monroe County Health Department have joined forces to offer vaccines to area residents.
“Any time that the county can partner with the private sector and be successful in serving the taxpayers or the residents of the county or wherever it is in the state, it is a great opportunity; so hats off to Tomah Health and Monroe County Health,” Schnitzler said.
“Cooperating with the Monroe County Health Department is very important in this effort,” Van Wychen said. “I feel it shows that the entire county is supportive of this effort, and I am particularly pleased that we have so many volunteers in the county that are coming forth and doing this. I see a lot of area people that are volunteering here, and I think that’s just outstanding.”
Anderson said nearly 4,000 vaccines have been administered at Tomah Health to hospital staff, area elderly adults, along with teachers and eligible residents since last December. She said eligible residents interested in being vaccinated should complete the vaccine form on the Monroe County Health Department website at https://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine/ or call the department at 608-269-8666.