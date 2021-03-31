Monroe County officials aboard with COVID-19 vaccines

Tomah Health Community Health Nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, said more than 540 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered at the hospital’s vaccine clinic. She said the hospital has been working cooperatively with the Monroe County Health Department to offer vaccines to eligible residents.

“The state assigns vaccine based on lots of criteria, like storage, shelf life, and we get notified Tuesday for what’s coming the next week,” Anderson said.

She said it is not known if they will continue to provide the Janssen vaccine.

“According to CDC recommendations, residents should take whatever vaccine is available as they all prevent death and hospitalization, which is really the purpose of these vaccines,” Anderson said.

Schnitzler and Van Wychen said it was great that Tomah Health and the Monroe County Health Department have joined forces to offer vaccines to area residents.

“Any time that the county can partner with the private sector and be successful in serving the taxpayers or the residents of the county or wherever it is in the state, it is a great opportunity; so hats off to Tomah Health and Monroe County Health,” Schnitzler said.