 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monroe County remains at high risk of COVID-10

  • 0

Monroe County continues to be rated in the “high” risk level of community transmission for COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 data tracker. CDC and  Department of Health Services recommend that all individuals age 2 and over in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and at indoor gatherings. They also recommend universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

During the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, Monroe County saw 165 new COVID-19 cases and four new hospital admissions.

Officials from the Monroe County Health Department urge people to take the following steps:

  • Get vaccinated, if able. The health department says COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective tool to help reduce the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. The Monroe County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta. Visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov to schedule an appointment online, or call 608-269-8666. Appointments are available on Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wear a mask when in public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor gatherings.
  • Maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.
  • Wash hands frequently.
  • Stay home if feeling sick.
  • Get tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. To find out where to get tested locally, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19/.

People are also reading…

Layered levels of protection continue to be recommended to help slow the rate of transmission.

For additional local-level COVID-19 data, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm or https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News