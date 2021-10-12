Monroe County remains at high risk of COVID-10

Monroe County continues to be rated in the “high” risk level of community transmission for COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 data tracker. CDC and Department of Health Services recommend that all individuals age 2 and over in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and at indoor gatherings. They also recommend universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.