Monroe County remains at high risk of COVID-10

Monroe County continues to be rated in the “high” risk level of community transmission for COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 data tracker. CDC and Department of Health Services recommend that all individuals age 2 and over in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and at indoor gatherings. They also recommend universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
During the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, Monroe County saw 165 new COVID-19 cases and four new hospital admissions.
Officials from the Monroe County Health Department urge people to take the following steps:
- Get vaccinated, if able. The health department says COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective tool to help reduce the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. The Monroe County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta. Visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov to schedule an appointment online, or call 608-269-8666. Appointments are available on Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wear a mask when in public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor gatherings.
- Maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Stay home if feeling sick.
- Get tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. To find out where to get tested locally, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19/.
Layered levels of protection continue to be recommended to help slow the rate of transmission.
For additional local-level COVID-19 data, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm or https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.