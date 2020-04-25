Monroe County reports 14th COVID-19 case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County reported its 14th case of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.

The county health department said the case involves a female in her 20 who is asymptomatic.

Through Friday in Monroe County, one person identified with COVID-19 has died. Nine have recovered, and 629 have tested negative.

Vernon County reported its first case Thursday. The man is in his 70s and is isolating at home. He had no known exposure via travel or contact with a confirmed case.

In La Crosse County, the health Department reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday, breaking its 13-day streak of no new cases. The latest case is attributed to a woman in her mid-50s, and the investigation into her contraction of the virus is under way. The woman is not being hospitalized at this time, and the prior 26 local individuals with lab-tested confirmation of COVID-19 are considered recovered.

Since Thursday, an additional 49 negative tests have been reported for La Crosse County, bringing the running total to 1,747. There have been no deaths in La Crosse County related to the coronavirus.

Nationwide confirmed cases reached 916,348 with 51,742 deaths. Wisconsin had confirmed 5,356 cases with 262 deaths.

