Monroe County reports 18th COVID-19 case

The number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County had reached 18.
The Monroe County Health Department Monday afternoon reported that a female in her 50s reported mild symptoms.
The 17th case in the county was announced Saturday. It was a female in her 60s with moderate symptoms.
Fifteen people have recovered from COVID-19, and one person has died. No patient was reported hospitalized with the virus as of Monday.
The county has reported 2,451 negative tests.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!