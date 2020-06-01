You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monroe County reports 18th COVID-19 case
0 comments

Monroe County reports 18th COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}

The number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County had reached 18.

The Monroe County Health Department Monday afternoon reported that a female in her 50s reported mild symptoms.

The 17th case in the county was announced Saturday. It was a female in her 60s with moderate symptoms.

Fifteen people have recovered from COVID-19, and one person has died. No patient was reported hospitalized with the virus as of Monday.

The county has reported 2,451 negative tests.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News