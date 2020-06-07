Monroe County reports 19th COVID-19 case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Health Department reported its 19th case of COVID-19 Saturday. The patient was identified as a male in his 40s with "mild symptoms" and was hospitalized.

There have been three hospitalizations and one death in the county. Fifteen patients have recovered. The health department reports 2,756 negative tests.

Two new cases were reported in La Crosse County, bringing the total to 70 through Saturday. Both patients are in their 40s, and neither was hospitalized.

Nationwide, the death toll is over 110,000 with nearly two million confirmed cases. There have been 645 deaths and over 20,000 cases in Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.