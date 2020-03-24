Monroe County reports first case of COVID-19

The Monroe County Health Department was notified Tuesday of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 by positive lab test.

The county received notification through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

He is a male in his 50s, who has had no known exposure via travel or contact with a confirmed case. The person is isolating at home and will continue to do so based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

A Monroe County public health nurse has spoken with the person. The health department is actively identifying contacts who the he may have had and will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance.

“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Sharon Nelson, director/health officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.”

For more information, call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or follow it on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0