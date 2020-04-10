Monroe County reports first COVID-19 fatality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality.

The county health department reported late Friday that a male in his late 70s died in a local hospital. The county didn't release the patient's name. He was identified Thursday as the county's eighth COVID-19 case.

"Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual," health department director Sharon Nelson said. "We continue to take this virus seriously."

The county medical examiner reported the patient had multiple underlying health conditions.

"This loss is a reminder of how important the Safer at Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents," Nelson said. "Staying at home and physical distancing are our best tools."

The health department also reported that four people in the county have recovered from COVID-19 and 388 people have tested negative for the virus.

