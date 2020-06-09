Monroe County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Monroe County reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Monroe County Health Department said that four people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours. Cases include:
- Female in her 30s with moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 60s with mild symptoms.
- Male in his 80s with moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 20s with mild symptoms.
Before Tuesday, the county had never reported more than two cases in a single day.
The county has six active cases, one death and 16 recoveries. There have been 2,885 negative tests.
