You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monroe County reports four new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Monroe County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Monroe County reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Monroe County Health Department said that four people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours. Cases include:

  • Female in her 30s with moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 60s with mild symptoms.
  • Male in his 80s with moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 20s with mild symptoms.

Before Tuesday, the county had never reported more than two cases in a single day.

The county has six active cases, one death and 16 recoveries. There have been 2,885 negative tests.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News