Monroe County reports lagging sales tax receipts

SPARTA - Monroe County could be looking at a budget hole thanks to a loss of sales tax revenue.

County finance director Diane Erickson told the Monroe County Board of Supervisors that sales tax revenues will fall $409,000 short of projections if the current collection trend continues. She spoke during the board's regular monthly meeting July 22 at the American Legion hall in Sparta.

The county collected $1,713,979 in sales tax revenue from November 2019 to April 2020, down from $1,780,143 for the same six-month period last year. Although it's only a 3% drop, the 2020 budget assumes a 4% increase.

Sales tax revenue declined sharply in March after Gov. Tony Evers ordered a shutdown of all non-essential businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County administrator Tina Osterberg told the board the revenue from the federal government could plug some of the gap.

"If that doesn't come to fruition, we've got savings in other places in the budget," Osterberg said.

The county collected nearly $3.8 million from the .05% sales tax in 2019.