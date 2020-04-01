You are the owner of this article.
Monroe County reports third COVID-19 case
Monroe County reports third COVID-19 case

The Monroe County Health Department received notification of a third confirmed case of COVID-19 by positive lab test Wednesday.

County health officials said the three cases in Monroe County are unrelated.

The individual is a female in her 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is isolating at home, and the health department is following up with all her identified contacts.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin," said health department director Sharon Nelson. "We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do."

Nelson said community spread is when someone tests positive for COVID-19 without having been exposed to a known case or without going to a place where community spread has been reported.

“Since not everyone is able to be tested, there are likely more cases in the county than we are aware of," Nelson said.

She said the best tool against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other and following the SaferAtHome order.

