Monroe County reports two COVID-19 cases, total reaches 31

Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Monroe County Saturday.

The Monroe County Health Department said both patients were males, one in his 30s; the other in his 50s. Both are contacts of a confirmed case. The department didn't have information on the severity of their symptoms.

The county has reported 15 cases over the past six days, nearly doubling the number of confirmed cases since mid-March. There have been 17 recoveries and one death. There have benn 3,018 negative tests.

