Monroe County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 6

The Monroe County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner Sunday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion
Former Wisconsin Lt. Governor and gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is the keynote speaker.
Other confirmed attendees include new Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Paul Farrow, 3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, state Sen. Patrick Testin, state Sen. Howard Marklein, state Rep. Tony Kurtz, state Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, stage Rep. Loren Oldenburg, gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson, Attorney General candidates Eric Toney and Adam Jarchow, many local elected officials and other candidates for statewide office.
For more information call 608-853-3182 or email MCWIGOP@gmail.com.