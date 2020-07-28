You are the owner of this article.
Monroe County Republicans to open headquarters in Sparta Aug. 1
Monroe County Republicans to open headquarters in Sparta Aug. 1

John Pence, nephew of vice-president Mike Pence, will be the special guest when the Republican Party of Monroe County opens its 2020 campaign headquarters Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The headquarters is located at 501 W. Wisconsin St. Sparta.

Also invited are the two Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, all Republicans running for state legislature in districts that include Monroe County and all Republican candidates for Monroe County courthouse offices.

The partisan primary is Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

