Property owners: it is against the law to deposit snow onto or across public highways.
That’s the message being sent by the Monroe County Highway Department.
Snow left on or near the highway can be hazardous since the snow could freeze into a solid mass and increases the chance of additional drifting, said David Ohnstad, Monroe County Highway Commissioner.
Ohnstad said property owners could be held liable for any damages or injuries that occur due to an accident caused by improper snow deposit.
“There’s a potential citation, but more than that is the potential hazard to highway traffic that action causes or may cause,” he said. “Should debris be left on the highway, or be deposited on the highway and someone hits it and crashes because of that, the property owner may have liability. In addition, it may be putting people at risk as drivers won’t be expecting to see (snow debris). I have to think that would be a motivating factor for people to avoid doing it if they can.”
Instances of snow and snow debris being pushed onto the highways is not substantially different than in the past year or so, but it’s an area of concern, Ohnstad said.
“We need to encourage people to avoid doing that. There are potential issues when they do that, but I wouldn’t say it’s any worse than it was last year,” he said. “We’re trying to make it better each year, so eventually we won’t have any of it.”
Driveways and other access roads should be cleared from the highway in toward the residence or business, not pushed out toward the highway. Ohnstad said snow plow operators do not deliberately block driveways.
It’s not uncommon for certain highways to be cleared more than once during a storm event, and snow being pushed to the edge of the highway may occur repeatedly. Even at the slow speeds at which snowplows operates, snow from the plow and wing can be deposited a considerable distance from the highway and is an inherent result of the process.
February is close to a record-breaking month for snowfall in the area, and plows have been hitting the road on a regular basis. Fortunately, salt supplies are in decent shape, Ohnstad said.
“The winter could be far from over, and we’ll take each day as it comes, but as it stands now our reserves are reasonable ... and if something extreme should happen, we’ve got resources,” he said. “But if things stay reasonably normal, the rest of the winter should be fine.”
