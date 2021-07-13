Monroe County residents have COVID-19 vaccine options

The Monroe County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, and at pop-up locations throughout the county. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are available.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided for free. No insurance required. The department says COVID-19 vaccines are one of the important tools in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome during business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, July 16 at Monroe County Health Department, 7:30 a.m. to noon. (Moderna only).

Friday, July 16th at Wilton Community Center (400 East St.) 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer only)

Wednesday, July 28 at the Monroe County Health Department, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Pfizer only).

For Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), call the health department for availability.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 during business hours. Questions can be emailed to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.

For additional information about locations in Monroe County to get vaccinated, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine. For the most current information on vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health website page https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/.

