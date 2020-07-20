Monroe County residents urged to 'box in" COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County residents are urged to “box in” COVID-19 as the county went through the weekend without a new confirmed case.

The county health department issued a Monday press release touting a mitigation strategy that involves four steps: test widely, isolate all infected people, located everyone who has been in contact with an infected person and quarantine those contacts.

“By isolating the infected individual and quarantining those they may have been in contact with, it stops the virus from spreading to others,” the release says. “We are working hard to box in COVID-19, but we can’t do it successfully without the help of the public.”

The last reported cases in Monroe County were July 17, when seven people, all females were identified. There were two cases of people in their 50s, one each in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 70s, and a child between 5-9.

Through Monday, the count had reached 156 with 46 active cases, 109 recoveries and one death. There have 5,156 negative test results, which represents about 11 percent of the county’s population.