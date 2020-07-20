Monroe County residents urged to 'box in" COVID-19

Monroe County residents are urged to “box in” COVID-19 as the county went through the weekend without a new confirmed case.
The county health department issued a Monday press release touting a mitigation strategy that involves four steps: test widely, isolate all infected people, located everyone who has been in contact with an infected person and quarantine those contacts.
“By isolating the infected individual and quarantining those they may have been in contact with, it stops the virus from spreading to others,” the release says. “We are working hard to box in COVID-19, but we can’t do it successfully without the help of the public.”
The last reported cases in Monroe County were July 17, when seven people, all females were identified. There were two cases of people in their 50s, one each in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 70s, and a child between 5-9.
Through Monday, the count had reached 156 with 46 active cases, 109 recoveries and one death. There have 5,156 negative test results, which represents about 11 percent of the county’s population.
The health department reports that initial symptoms of COVID-19 can be extremely mild. According to health department interviews with people who have tested positive, many describe their first symptoms as a headache, slight congestion or fatigue.
COVID-19 can be spread two days prior to the onset of symptoms. If initial symptoms are mild, the individual may not even realize he or she is sick while going to work or other places where a significant number of people gather. The virus has an incubation period of 2-14 days — the amount of time between being exposed to a virus and when symptoms first appear.
When determining risk, health department employees define the following as “close contact”:
- Direct physical contact with the person (hug, kiss, handshake).
- Being within six feet of the person for 15 minutes or more.
- Contact with the person’s respiratory secretions (coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items)
- Staying overnight for at least one night in a household with the person.
The county is asking residents to “box-in’ COVID-19 by doing the following:
- If coming in close contact of someone with COVID-19, isolate and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department.
- Stay at home as much as possible, especially if sick, even if that illness is mild.
- Maintain a six-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact (within six feet) with those outside of the household.
- Avoid congregating in groups of any size.
- Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases.
- Wear a fabric face covering in places where social distancing can’t be maintained.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Avoid touching the face.
La Crosse County reported its first COVID-19 fatality Friday. The man was in his 70s and had been hospitalized with the virus. Through July 17, there have been 636 cases in La Crosse County with 490 recoveries.
Trempealeau County also reported its first death Friday. The county reported that the person had been hospitalized, but provided no additional information.
Nationwide, the death toll has topped 140,000 with 844 death in Wisconsin. Confirmed cases nationwide have reached 3.8 million.
The Wisconsin National Guard will be hosting another free COVID-19 drive-through testing day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Onalaska Omni Center. Individuals age 5 and over with at least one symptom are eligible.
The La Crosse Tribune contributed to this story.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
