Monroe County roperty owners reminded to clear right-of-ways

With the arrival of spring the Monroe County Highway Department reminds property owners and residents of restricted practices within highway rights-of-way.
Monroe County Highway Commissioner David Ohnstad said the restrictions are necessary to maintain drainage, reduce erosion, maintain sight distance, enhance public safety and facilitate highway operations.
State law prohibits plowing, cultivation or any other action that may damage or disturb a highway right-of-way. Planting of agricultural crops, landscaping, trees or placement of any other encroachment are prohibited.
State law also prohibits obstruction, diversion or encroachment within the right-of-way, including fences, buildings or any other structure. The property owner is responsible for removing any encroachment and repairing any damage.
In addition to the restrictions within the right-of-way, Monroe County mandates a “visual clearance triangle” at the intersection of highways and roads. In each quadrant of every public street, intersection and street-railroad intersection, there must be a visual clearance triangle bounded by the street centerlines and a line connecting points on them 300 feet from a Class A highway intersection, 200 feet from a Class B highway intersection, 150 feet from a class C highway intersection and 100 feet from a Class D highway intersection. Within the triangle, no object over 2½ feet in height above the roadbeds shall be allowed if it obstructs the view across the triangle. The following objects and activities are permitted within visual clearance triangles: open fences; telephone, telegraph and power transmission poles; lines and portable equipment; the planting and harvesting of field crops; and the growing of shrubbery and trees providing that vision is not obstructed.”
No sign, including advertising, advocacy and promotional signs, may be placed within the highway right-of-way. Only signs authorized and installed by the Highway Department may be placed within the right-of-way. Illegally placed signs may be removed without notice. Signs installed outside the right-of-way must not interfere with sight distances at intersections. The Highway Department will contact the owners of those signs to arrange for removal.
Property owners and residents are reminded that permits from the Highway Department are required to construct or alter an access to a county highway, install utilities or perform any other work within the highway right-of-way.
For more information contact the Highway Department at 803 Washington St. in Sparta, (608) 269—8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us