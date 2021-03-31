Monroe County roperty owners reminded to clear right-of-ways

In addition to the restrictions within the right-of-way, Monroe County mandates a “visual clearance triangle” at the intersection of highways and roads. In each quadrant of every public street, intersection and street-railroad intersection, there must be a visual clearance triangle bounded by the street centerlines and a line connecting points on them 300 feet from a Class A highway intersection, 200 feet from a Class B highway intersection, 150 feet from a class C highway intersection and 100 feet from a Class D highway intersection. Within the triangle, no object over 2½ feet in height above the roadbeds shall be allowed if it obstructs the view across the triangle. The following objects and activities are permitted within visual clearance triangles: open fences; telephone, telegraph and power transmission poles; lines and portable equipment; the planting and harvesting of field crops; and the growing of shrubbery and trees providing that vision is not obstructed.”