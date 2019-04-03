Monroe County voters have spoken, and they want a new nursing home facility.
In an advisory referendum question held on the April 2 general election, voters were asked if they favor the construction of a new senior care facility at an estimated cost of $20 million with a repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20-year period.
Preliminary results show that 5,434 are in favor and 2,948 are not.
Residents will see their property taxes go up approximately $12.31 for a $100,000 home if supervisors move forward with the plan. In 2019, the nursing home mill rate is 33 cents, so county residents would pay $45.63 if the facility is built.
The proposed new facility would include:
- Fifty skilled nursing home beds, including 16 beds dedicated to short-term rehabilitation.
- Twenty-four community-based residential facility (assisted living) beds for frail elderly and memory care.
- Twenty-four apartments for independent living and assisted living services.
Rolling Hills director Linda Smith said she was amazed at the support across the whole county.
"It means a lot to us to see the support we received, and now hopefully we can really get this project moving and decisions made," she said. "I'm just incredibly grateful for the show of support we've had."
Monroe County Board supervisor Mary Von Ruden is also pleased with the voters' response.
"I’m happy that the county voters want a nursing home," she said. "I'm ready to move ahead, and I'm hoping the naysayers are planning to move ahead, also."
The result is a positive sign for the future of Rolling Hills, Smith said.
"It says to me that people are supportive of looking towards the future and making those changes that we need to make it successful," she said. "It was a significant enough number that really feel we have a strong backing for what our plan is and for the citizens of Monroe County, who we'll be serving for many years to come."
Next in the process is to resolve litigation, Monroe County administrator Jim Bialecki said. The county can'ttake action to bond to borrow money to build the new facility until litigation is resolved.
"That's up to the courts," he said.
The issue has been complicated by a controversy over whether to build the new facility. The board originally approved a $16 million building across the road from the existing Rolling Hills, but after ambiguity over the city of Sparta’s willingness to provide water and service, the city of Tomah offered a financial incentive to build the facility at the site of the new Tomah Health campus.
The county board then voted to move the facility to Tomah, a vote that has been challenged in court.
County Board chair and supervisor Pete Peterson said there are two paths that could be taken to resolve litigation.
"We have to decide if we want to continue to contest the lawsuit or if we want to pursue the other option or if we pursue some type of settlement," Peterson said. "But since the election was just yesterday, we don’t have an answer to (what next)."
Peterson said when it's time for the county board to take action, he will respect the results of the referendum.
"The results said they would like to see a new nursing home ... I personally would go with what the voters (decided)," he said.
