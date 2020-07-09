Monroe County sets single-day COVID-19 mark

Monroe County set a single day record for COVID-19 infections Wednesday, and all of them were patients under 40 years old.
The county health department reported 13 cases Wednesday, bringing the total count to 115. The county reports 47 active cases with one current hospitalization and 67 recoveries. One patient has died.
Wednesday cases included:
- Three females in their 30s
- One female in her 20s
- Two females between 15-19
- One female between 10-14
- Two males in their 30s.
- Two males in their 20s.
- One male between 10-14
- One male under 4
The county reported five cases Monday and seven cases Tuesday. The cases represent a continued upward trend since June 3, when only 18 cases had been reported since the county discovered its first infection March 24.
The county remains in "high" risk status, one step below "severe." Citizens are urged to avoid indoor gatherings of 15 or more people and outdoor gatherings of 50 or more. While indoors, people are urged to wear a facemask and remain six feet apart. Outdoors, the recommendation is to wear a facemask or stay six feet apart.
County residents are urged to avoid travel to high-risk locations and are strongly advised against airplane or cruise travel.
In Vernon County, there have been 3,203 total tests, 3,130 negative results, and 39 positive results in the county through Wednesday, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
Juneau County has reported 44 cases and one death.
Of the 39 cases, 37 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and two are isolating at home.
La Crosse County has had 536 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 new cases Wednesday. The patients range in age from teens to 70s, with seven cases attributed to individuals in their 20s.
One person is currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.
The county Wednesday downgraded its risk category from "severe" to "high."
In Wisconsin, cases increased by 598 for a total of 33,154. There have been 3,683 hospitalizations and 807 deaths. The running total for negative tests for COVID-19 is 611,150.
Nationwide, the death toll has topped 132,000 with more than three million confirmed cases.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
