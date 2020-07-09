Monroe County sets single-day COVID-19 record

In Vernon County, there have been 3,203 total tests, 3,130 negative results, and 39 positive results in the county through Wednesday, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Juneau County has reported 44 cases and one death.

Of the 39 cases, 37 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and two are isolating at home.

La Crosse County has had 536 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 new cases Wednesday. The patients range in age from teens to 70s, with seven cases attributed to individuals in their 20s.

One person is currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.

The county Wednesday downgraded its risk category from "severe" to "high."

In Wisconsin, cases increased by 598 for a total of 33,154. There have been 3,683 hospitalizations and 807 deaths. The running total for negative tests for COVID-19 is 611,150.

Nationwide, the death toll has topped 132,000 with more than three million confirmed cases.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

