Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels attended in the 116th session of the National Sheriff's Institute held in Aurora, Colorado, April 15-19.
The national development program designed for sheriffs is offered at no cost to participants and is sponsored by National Institute of Corrections and National Sheriff's Association.
Revels joined 28 other sheriffs from across the country for training in the public safety, criminal justice policy, community relations and organization effectiveness and efficiency.
NIC is a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons. It is the primary federal source of technical assistance, training and information services for state and local corrections.
NSA is a non-profit professional association based in Alexandria, Virginia. It represents the nearly 3,100 sheriffs across the nation and provides management training for sheriffs and their personnel in court security, crime victim services, domestic violence, homeland security, jail operations and traffic safety. It also administers the National Neighborhood Watch and triad programs.
