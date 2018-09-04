The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks for caution among forecast for more rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Amounts of 2 to 6 inches are predicted and localized to widespread flooding may develop, river rises are expected, chief deputy Mark Jerdee said in a press release. Flooding could become life threatening across southwest Wisconsin as the area has had significant rainfall and ongoing river flooding.
There is a risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes from approximately 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jerdee reminds the public to turn around rather than driver through flooded roadways — water can be deeper than anticipated and the roach could have been damaged. Dont' go around barricaded roads.
Conditions may cause poor visibility. Slow down and drive carefully, especially on bad roads.
Be sure to clean out rain gutters, elevate important things in the basement and photograph any damages.
Report flooding damage by calling either to 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211, or online at 211wisconsin.gov.
