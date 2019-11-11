A 38-year-old Fond du Lac man was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after an Oct. 7 traffic stop in the village of Warrens.
Seth Andrew Warner was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for an expired registration. Both Warner and the driver had previous drug-related charges, and Warner granted a police request to search his pockets. He reportedly gave police a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The report says Warner had a bulge in his pocket, but denied possessing additional contraband after police asked if he had anything “crotched.” He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
After arriving at the jail, police observed several pills on the seat and floor of the squad car. As they were walking into the jail, two more pills allegedly fell from Warner’s pants. As he was searched inside the jail, another pill fell from his pants leg, and police found a plastic baggie inside his underwear containing one pill. A total of nine pills, all identified as Clonazepam, were recovered.
The report says Warner showed signs of dizziness and drowsiness he didn’t display at the time of the arrest, which led police to believe that Warner consumed some of the pills during transport to the jail. He was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for medical clearance.
Warner was referred for illegal possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering articles to an inmate.
Jay A. Johnson, 53, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of sending text messages and social media contacts to a woman in violation of a no-contact order.
Jason A. Reith, 41, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police noticed a vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. parked at a business on Jellystone Avenue after closing time. An officer approached the driver, identified as Reith, who appeared nervous by the presence of law enforcement and was unable to keep his extremities from shaking. He was also talking fast and picking at his skin.
Reith told police he had smoked marijuana at 9 a.m. the previous day but hadn’t consumed an illegal drug since. He denied there were any illegal substances in the vehicle and refused to take a preliminary breath test. After police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, Reith said there might be a marijuana pipe in the console.
The K9 gave a positive signal for the presence of narcotics, and police allegedly found a gem bag with methamphetamine and several empty bags with methamphetamine residue.
Hillari Francis Haskins, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to an Oct. 8 disturbance in the town of Angelo. According to the report, Haskins called 911 and said Ricky T. Smith, La Crosse, was at her Hwy. A residence and was refusing to leave.
Police were met at the door by Smith, who said Haskins was hiding her drug paraphernalia. Police observed Haskins placing an item in a drawer and attempting to stash a makeup bag.
Police searched the makeup bag and allegedly found two eyeglass cases containing unused needles, Ziploc bags, tie-off bands and a methamphetamine pipe with burned residue. Police also found three baggies all containing white, powdery residue. Haskins admitted the substance would test positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
Smith was taken into custody for an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
Milo V. Newton, 40, Westby, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after police observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Westby Coop Credit Union office in Cashton Sept. 5.
Police followed the vehicle as it exited the parking lot and followed it to Katie Lane, where it parked. Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior vehicle, and after a positive alert, police found a baggie with methamphetamine and a broken pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Police determined the items belonged to Newton, who was one of four passengers in the vehicle. He denied possession and told police he was a “weed smoker.”
Brian James Graber, 36, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after a Sept. 27 disturbance in the town of Adrian.
According to the report, Graber became agitated over a disagreement concerning an easement that allows him to access his residence. The owner installed a pair of metal stakes to regulate Graber’s speed, and Graber ran over the two poles, one of which got lodged underneath his truck and was dragged along the ground. The report says there were numerous marks in the yard and driveway that were the result of power and high rates of acceleration.
Daniel O. Silva, 39, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after an Oct. 2 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of activating a fire alarm and triggering a discharge of water in one of the jail pods.
Lorraine Janice Jerome, 35, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded to a July 19 disturbance in the town of Leon.
A man at the Hwy. 27 residence told police that Jerome had cocaine and marijuana inside the house. The man led police to a dresser drawer, where police found a piece of glass with white residue. Police continued the search and allegedly found 2.9 grams of cocaine, 14.8 grams of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome was referred for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Elizabeth Foss, 20, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect. She is accused of leaving an uncapped needle in her residence where a 21-month-old child resides.
Amber M. Bass, 27, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly kicking a man in the face during a Sept. 30 disturbance in the town of Angelo.
When police arrived at the Hilltop Avenue residence, police observed Bass walking outside. The report says she admitted to kicking the man and said, “I guess I’m going to jail.” The man was wearing an ice pack after the incident, He had significant swelling on the right side of his face and appeared to be in pain. The pair of glasses he was wearing was missing a lens.
Lance Walter Gade, 24, Bangor, was referred to the district attorney for fleeing an officer and failure to install an ignition interlock and a nighttime police chase Sept. 27.
Gade was clocked traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 27 when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The report says Gade accelerated to 120 mph and deactivated the vehicle’s lights before turning west on Hwy. 71 and south on Hwy. 162. Gade reactivated his lights after turning west on Sommers Road and drove into a soybean field. Police found the truck parked in the field but couldn’t locate Gade.
The report says Gade called police the following day to report his truck as stolen. Police located Gade at his residence two days later, and he cooperated during the interview. He admitted he was the driver and knowing police were following him.
