A 27-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after an Oct. 20 traffic stop in the town of Tomah.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Michael V. McLamb on Hwy. 16 shortly before 2 p.m. for reportedly traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. The report says McLamb told police he thought he was traveling 70 mph in a 60 mph zone. He also told police he didn’t have a driver’s license with him.
Dispatch informed police that McLamb’s license had been revoked and that he the was subject of a warrant from another county. He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
After arriving at the jail, an officer detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. The report says he admitted to drinking 2 ½ “hurricane” beers but denied he was under the influence of alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .07, below the legal limit of .08. The report also said that McLamb said the date Oct. 15 and was unsure of the time of day. He told police he had gone two days without sleep.
McLamb was also referred for failure of install an ignition interlock device and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Chad J. Leis, 38, Wilton, and a 16-year-old juvenile were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud argument and wrestling each other to the ground during an Oct. 18 incident in the town of Wilton.
A 16-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney after allegedly possessing a knife on a school bus and threatening to bring a gun to Hillsboro High School.
Bus video reportedly shows the juvenile removing a folding knife from his pants and wiping the knife on his seat while the bus was still traveling in the Monroe County portion of the Hillsboro School District Sept. 23. The audio portion of the recording has the juvenile allegedly discussing how to get a loaded pistol into a school without getting caught.
The juvenile denied possessing the knife or making threats but later changed his story when confronted with the video. He complied with a police order to remove the knife from inside his pants.
The juvenile was referred for making terroristic threats, threatening to injure another person, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and obstructing an officer.
Ryan Nicholas Locklear, 36, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Ashley Ann Anderson, 31, Camp Douglas, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an Oct. 18 incident in the town of Byron. They are accused of engaging in a loud argument that resulted in Locklear wrestling Anderson to the floor. Anderson said she wasn’t injured during the scuffle.
Blaine R. Plueger, 27, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after putting his car into a ditch in the town of Leon.
Plueger was driving northbound on Hwy. 27 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 20 when he was pulled over for a muffler that was dragging on the roadway and generating sparks. Police pursued the vehicle, which turned east onto Hwy. XX before going off the roadway and coming to a stop. An officer approached the vehicle to check for possible injuries.
Plueger was able to exit the vehicle and had started to walk up the road. He appeared unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words. He gestured in the direction of a farm field and told police he was going home.
The report says Plueger told police he was coming from a bar in Ontario and consumed a six-pack of beers and a shot of tequila with the most recent beverage consumed 30 minutes earlier. He failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .276.
Vance Allen Zoellick Jr., 35, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for carrying a concealed weapon after an Oct. 14 traffic stop in the town of Clifton.
Zoellick was driving westbound on Hwy. A when he was pulled over for failing to display a front license plate. During the stop, Zoellick told police he had a pistol in the glove box which was identified as a Taurus Ultra-Lite .380 RCP revolver.
The revolver was unloaded, and Zoellick told police he was unaware he was required to keep the weapon in plain view unless he had a concealed carry permit.
Cole Scot Leis, 28, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after an Oct. 17 traffic stop in the town of Norwalk.
Police observed an eastbound vehicle on Hwy. 71 shortly after 1:30 a.m. without a functioning registration lamp. A traffic stop was initiated after Leis turned right onto Hwy. U. The report says there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and that Leis displayed bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Leis reportedly asked to be excused from the field sobriety test due to a broken back he suffered as a teenager. He agreed to the horizontal gaze test, which he failed, and agreed to count from 50 to 65. He refused to recite an alphabet test.
The report says Leis agreed to a preliminary breath test but failed to produce a sufficient breath sample. Police obtained a search warrant after Leis refused consent for a blood draw.
Leis has a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
