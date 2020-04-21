Monroe County Sheriff's Office scammer attempting to gain Medicare information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received information related to a scam call that may be prevalent in Monroe County.

The sheriff's office reports a scammer has used a spoofed number to make it appear that the call was coming from the Monroe County Health Department. During the phone call the scammer attempted to gain Medicare information.

The health department and sheriff’s office warn residents to be vigilant for people who try to take advantage of others financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monroe County will never ask for medical or bank information over the phone.

Anyone who is unsure about such a call is urged to hang up and call the sheriff's office.

