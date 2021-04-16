Monroe County Sheriff's Reserves seeking applicants

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking members of the public to join the Monroe County Sheriff’s Reserves.

It has been several years since applications have been accepted, but the sheriff’s office has restructured the program and is now looking to expand its reserve force.

The Sheriff’s Reserves has existed since 1966, and its members assist with multiple law enforcement services in Monroe County. Duties include large event security, traffic control, inmate transport and guarding and crime scene security. Monthly meetings and trainings are held, so no experience is necessary to apply.

An online application form can be found at co.monroe.wi.us/applymcso.

