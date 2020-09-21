Monroe County, state shatter COVID-19 records

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Friday, and Monroe County hit a daily record of 18 Friday, according to the latest numbers released by state and local health officials.

Monroe county had 69 active cases through Friday with none hospitalized.

The latest increase brings the county’s total to 374 lab-confirmed cases. Two deaths were previously reported.

The county reports 303 have recovered and 9,144 tests listed as negative.

The health department didn’t break down the Friday report by age. On Thursday, the county reported 12 new cases with the following breakdown:

A girl and boy ages 15-19.

A man in his 20s.

A woman in her 30s.

Two women and a man in their 40s.

A woman in her 50s.

Two women and a man in their 60s.

A man in his 70s.

La Crosse County also set a record Friday with 254 new cases with all but 33 of the cases involving patients under the age of 30. The county’s death toll remains at two.