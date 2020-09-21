Monroe County, state shatter COVID-19 records

Wisconsin reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Friday, and Monroe County hit a daily record of 18 Friday, according to the latest numbers released by state and local health officials.
Monroe county had 69 active cases through Friday with none hospitalized.
The latest increase brings the county’s total to 374 lab-confirmed cases. Two deaths were previously reported.
The county reports 303 have recovered and 9,144 tests listed as negative.
The health department didn’t break down the Friday report by age. On Thursday, the county reported 12 new cases with the following breakdown:
- A girl and boy ages 15-19.
- A man in his 20s.
- A woman in her 30s.
- Two women and a man in their 40s.
- A woman in her 50s.
- Two women and a man in their 60s.
- A man in his 70s.
La Crosse County also set a record Friday with 254 new cases with all but 33 of the cases involving patients under the age of 30. The county’s death toll remains at two.
The state Department of Health Services reported 2,533 cases, or nearly 500 more cases than Thursday, which also was a record-setting day. Out of the 13,067 coronavirus test results released Friday, 19.4% came back positive for the virus.
The seven-day average case count on Friday rose to 1,576, and the seven-day average positivity rate continued to increase, hitting 15.3%.
In all, 97,279 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, and of those cases, 12,839 remain active. On Friday, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,238.
The figures continue a trend of record-setting COVID-19 numbers this month, driven largely by college students who have returned to UW System campuses.
Tracing casesThe Juneau County Health Department traced a possible COVID-19 outbreak to 11 taverns in Monroe, Juneau and Vernon County.
The local outbreak event occurred on Sept. 5-7, coinciding with Labor Day weekend. Seven of the establishments are in Monroe County, three of the establishments are in Juneau County, and one is in Vernon County.
Juneau County officials listed the following establishments:
- The Place in Norwalk from 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 5
- The Hitchin’ Post in Wilton from 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5
- The Body Shop in New Lisbon 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Hustle Inn in Hustler from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Stagecoach Saloon in Camp Douglas from 4:30-5 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill in Ontario from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Leon Country Tavern in Leon from 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6
- The Cotter Pin in Leon from 11:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 6
- Brenda’s Bar in Melvina from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Dog House in Norwalk from 1-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Hidden Inn in Kednall from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill in Ontario, Vernon County from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 296 as of Sept. 16, with 37 active cases and 157 recovered cases, 100 people released from isolation and two deaths, according to county health officials. The county had no active hospitalization patients for COVID-19 on Sept. 16, according to department statistics.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
The nationwide death toll topped 200,000 Sunday with nearly 6.9 million confirmed cases.
