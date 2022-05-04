Monroe County stewardship awards banquet June 15

The Monroe County Land Conservation Department will be hosting a Land Stewardship Awards Banquet to recognize and celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Conservation Farmer, Conservationist and Tree Farmer of the Year on Wednesday, June 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The banquet will be held at Justin Trails Resort south of Sparta and will consist of an evening meal, youth conservation poster contest recognition and award presentations.

The department will recognize outstanding individuals, nominated and selected by their peers, who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.

Award Winners:

Conservationist of the Year – Moe Amundson (2020), Don and Donna Justin (2021)

Conservation Farmer of the Year – Dave and Diane Brueggen Family (2020), Rick and Susan Case (2021)

Tree Farmer of the Year – R&R Ranch, Ruth Eirschele (2020), Steve and Patty Harelson (2021)

Poster contest winners

Registration deadline for the banquet is Friday, June 10.

Tickets $15 for adults and $10 for youth and can be purchased through the Land Conservation Department, 820 Industrial Drive, Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54656. Contact Jen @608.269.8973, email: jennifer.diamond@co.monroe.wi.us or visit the co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation/ for additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.